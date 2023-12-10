The Apostolic Church Unveils Uyeh as LAWNA Chair

The Apostolic Church Nigeria (TACN) LAWNA Territory, recently unveiled Pastor (Dr.) Senior Gabriel Okpako Uyeh as the Chairman and the Vice Chairman as Pastor David Oluwasegunota Ajibade. LAWNA Territorial Press Secretary/Editor, Pastor Tunde Adebisi reportedly informed that Uyeh has also been appointed as the church’s National Vice President.

He took over from the outgoing leader of the Territory Pastor (Dr) Emmanuel Segun Awojide who voluntarily retired. The appointment of the two new leaders according to the statement took effect from 25th October, 2023. Uyeh in his speech be-moaned the present state of the country, saying “Our nation used to be the pride of Africa. Unfortunately, the economic downturn has left us with no options than to continuously borrow from Nations of the world.

But I believe that Nigeria will rise again. I see a greater Nigeria ahead of us. “Nigerians are asking for a good life and that is not too much to ask for. The essence of voting leaders is that they will use the resources of the land to ensure good livelihood for its citizens, through good leadership. “Sadly, what we hear and see about our leaders is that they cart away our common resources for their personal use.

This is condemnable.” He noted his vision for TACN, saying, “the Lord has laid a burden in my heart to RAISE the standards of the old Apostolic Christianity and identity that most of our youths do not know. “He has commanded me to raise the banner of holiness through the cleansing of the Temple. You remember that the work of cleansing was one of the major assignments Christ did in the temple while he was on earth.

“As we prayerfully and by setting lasting policies purify the Church, we will admit righteousness and practical holiness in every ramifications of the Church life. Under my watch there will be no room for tribalism, nepotism, clannishness and materialism. These vices are not what the Early Apostolic Church was known for. So we cannot not give room for these devourers any longer.”

Pointing at religion and politics, Uyeh according to report said that they were different and that his own duty would be to encourage those in politics to do good for the betterment of the society, while The Apostolic Church Nigeria remained committed to praying for the leaders, the nation and the Church, as received from its founding fathers. Uyeh added: “We are not directly involved in politics.

That is what the fathers had set down for us, and we are committed to doing it. We pray for the government of the land and the nation every blessed day year round.”