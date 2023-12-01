The Alternative Bank Unveils Financial Products At Kano Trade Fair

The Alternative Bank has unveiled two of its major financial products at the on-going Kano International Trade Fair namely, AltBiz and AltInvest, according to a press release. The statement said that this marks a significant step for the bank, “as it continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the financial landscape especially in the northern region.”

Specifically, the statement said that: “Whilst AltBiz caters to the financial needs of businesses, offering a comprehensive suite of services to fuel growth, innovation, and sustainability; Altinvest, a digital investment platform empowers individuals to navigate seamlessly the investment world, blending ethical and digital features for increased accessibility.”

The products were unveiled to the public at The Alternative Bank Day, which was a day dedicated to the bank as a major sponsor of the trade fair. Executive Director at The Alternative Bank, Garba Mohammed, said: “The Kano International Trade Fair is a vibrant platform, and we are thrilled to introduce AltBiz and AltInvest as innovative solutions that underscore our commitment to fostering economic growth and financial inclusivity.

These products align with our vision of providing accessible and tailored financial services to both businesses and individuals in this region.” The event witnessed a large turnout of visitors who wanted to open accounts or make enquiries about the new products.

The Alternative Bank, which officially entered the market in October 2023, has continually reaffirmed its dedication to supporting entrepreneurship, fostering economic development, and providing financial solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the Nigerian market.