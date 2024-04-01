The Alternative Bank Launches Water Project For Ramadan

As part of its efforts to combat water scarcity and elevate the standard of living for underserved communities, The Alternative Bank has announced the launch of the Quench Project. According to a press release, timed to coincide with the month of Ramadan, the initiative is set to revolutionize access to potable water by funding and constructing boreholes, ensuring communities have clean and safe water for drinking, sanitation, and agricultural activities. Commenting on the initiative, Hassan Yusuf, Managing Director of The Alternative Bank, said: “Water is the essence of life, a basic human right that remains out of reach for countless people, especially women and children.

The Quench Project stands as our commitment to changing this harsh reality, with our efforts beginning this Ramadan.” He noted that recognizing the dire consequences of water scarcity on health, education, and economic prospects, the Quench Project transcends mere advocacy, embodying a steadfast commitment to nurturing life and prosperity in the regions most afflicted, adding that The Alternative Bank will match each donation received, magnifying the impact of the collective generosity of donors. Furthermore, Medinat Kareem, Quench Project Coordinator at The Alternative Bank, said: “The ethos of Ramadan is significant to the impact this initiative would achieve, which is hinged on the desire to create meaningful and enduring change for the people in our communities.”

Kareem explained that beneficiary communities would be nominated and identified through a comprehensive assessment process based on an existing waitlist of communities that have expressed a critical need for water resources. These communities are then meticulously evaluated and selected based on the immediacy of their needs. “At its core, the Quench Project is a manifestation of the values of generosity, empathy, and communal support that Ramadan epitomizes. It is an invitation to all, regardless of background, to unite in a common purpose, to alleviate thirst, and to forge a future where the availability of clean water is not a privilege but a universal right,” the statement said.