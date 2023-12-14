The Alternative Bank Launches Agric Community Support Programme

The Alternative Bank Limited is taking proactive steps to combat hunger and environmental distress in Ogoniland. According to a press release, teaming up with over 800 local farmers, the bank has launched the Agricultural Community Support Programme (ACSP) in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, in collaboration with Global Entrepreneurship City Limited.

At the inauguration ceremony, Gbenga Awe, Group Head of Agricultural Finance and Solid Minerals, highlighted the ACSP’s mission: to fortify local farmers, address food security, and elevate livelihoods. A key focus is also on boosting foreign exchange earnings through the export of processed agricultural products.

Represented by Mr Adelana Ogunjirin, Head of Structured Trade Finance, Awe emphasised The Alternative Bank’s commitment to financial inclusion, having already provided over 800 farmers with bank accounts and ATM debit cards. Recognising the impact of environmental pollution on the local population, the bank is extending agency banking services, bridging the financial gap between rural and urban areas.

Awe underscored the collaboration with Global Entrepreneurship City Limited, emphasis- ing an initial emphasis on cassava cultivation. “Our strategy is geared towards sustainability, creating jobs, and contributing to foreign exchange earnings,” he stated.