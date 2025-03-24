The Alternative Bank Expands Noninterest Banking Solutions To Aba

Share

In a move set to reshape the financial landscape of the South-East, The Alternative Bank has unveiled its newest branch in Aba, the commercial heartbeat of Abia State.

This strategic expansion signals a transformative milestone in the bank’s mission to deliver specialised, partnership-driven financial solutions to Nigeria’s most enterprising regions.

As part of its engagement activities in the commercial city of Aba over the weekend, the bank also hosted a Business Forum that brought together business leaders, government officials, and entrepreneurs eager to learn more about and understand its unique offerings across the Corporate, Personal, Business and Private Banking segments. Speaking at the event, Mrs. Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Executive Director, South, emphasized Aba’s importance as a business powerhouse.

“Aba drives commerce in the South-East. Any institution serious about economic impact must be here,” she said. The forum was an opportunity to engage directly with the business community and highlight the advantages of non-interest banking, which is built on trust, partnership, and shared success.

“Our customers aren’t just account holders; they are partners,” Demola-Adeniyi explained. “We don’t just provide financing: we collaborate, ensuring their success because when they thrive, we thrive.

Unlike conventional banks, we share both the risks and rewards.” She also outlined the bank’s history, from its decade-long presence as a non-interest banking window under Sterling Bank to its current status as an independent entity under Sterling Financial Holdings.

She said: “Our records are public because transparency is key. Our values, execution, excellence, and empathy, are the key drivers in everything we do.”

The Alternative Bank’s range of financial solutions (Corporate, Business, Private, and Personal Banking) was showcased at the forum.

Key features include zero account maintenance charges for personal and business accounts, as well as, a friendly transaction structure designed to ease the financial burdens of individuals and businesses.

