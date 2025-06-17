The Allure Of State Police

Share

Escapist or knee-jerk responses to the complex and complicated challenges of nationhood do not, and have not, resolved problems of governance and accountability.

Nations and peoples confront their national challenges through planning, learning from how other countries on a similar trajectory have solved their problems, and through a patriotic and humane approach to governance.

Complex national challenges cannot be resolved through anger or the jaundiced lenses of ethnicity, religion, or grandstanding. This is where we stand on the issue of State Police.

Some individuals, groups and organisations believe that the State Police will manage or resolve the security challenges facing most states in the federation.

This is not new. When we face challenges, we call for a return to the Parliamentary system of government. When we face challenges, we advocate for a return to regional government.

When we face challenges, we remember that it may be better for all ethnic groups to go their separate ways. When we face challenges, advocating for state police becomes the antidote to our security challenges.

The renewed push for creating a state police is therefore not surprising. In other words, since we have tried the federal police and they have not addressed the security challenges in the country, we should consider the state police.

Advocates of state police argue that the current Police Force is disconnected from local communities and lacks ties to the local governments and states of the federation.

They assert further that governors are merely spectators regarding security issues in their states, as Police Commissioners receive orders and instructions from the Inspector General of Police and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

They contend that, given Nigeria’s complexity, geographical diversity, and population, state police will better address the people’s needs.

To put the arguments and debates more concretely, the proponents of the state police argue that personnel of the state police domiciled in the state, will perform better in intelligence gathering and rapid response as they know the terrain better, likely understand the languages of the people, and may know some of the criminal elements in their various localities.

They argue that the ease with which bandits, abductors, terrorists, and other criminal elements invade, take over, and govern some local communities calls into question the capacity and capability of the police force.

They argue that the state and federal police will cooperate to stem the tide of insecurity. There is an added argument that there is no empirical evidence that those controlling the Federal Government possess more integrity than the governors and their personnel regarding the ethical and professional use of the police.

Some of the arguments against the creation of the state police include the notion that the state police will lay the foundation for the eventual break-up of the country; that the current political leadership will misuse the organs of the state police to intimidate political opponents; that very few states in Nigeria can, at the moment, fund and maintain a police force; that even the developed countries of the world are moving toward centralised police forces; and that there will be serious conflict in operational jurisdiction between the federal and state police.

I concede that many states are grappling with serious and multifaceted security challenges that require urgent and localised responses.

I also acknowledge the persistent complaints by some governors who feel like mere figureheads in their states on security matters, powerless in the face of escalating threats. These realities make a

The widening of the gap between the rich and the poor, especially in education, endangers society, and state police cannot fight those determined to survive

compelling case for the establishment of the state police.

However, I also concede that some states are already struggling to meet basic obligations, including regular payment of staff salaries, raising legitimate concerns about their capacity to fund and manage a state police structure adequately.

Moreover, there is genuine apprehension that the introduction of state police could be abused by some governors, potentially turning such forces into tools for suppressing dissent and persecuting political opponents.

These concerns cannot be dismissed and must be thoughtfully addressed in any conversation about decentralising policing in Nigeria. But the main issues remain.

What will the state police do to tackle the security challenges in the states? Nigeria is facing multidimensional security challenges. These challenges have thrust the Nigerian military into the centre stage of security operations.

The military is presently involved in internal security operations in almost all states. The police have exited some communities and local governments.

We are not discussing petty crimes like theft and burglary. We are addressing criminals with sophisticated weapons. We are speaking of insurgents, bandits, and kidnappers.

These insurgents, kidnappers, bandits, terrorists, and hardened criminal elements have defied the firepower of the military and the air force. Are they the ones the state police will confront? I don’t think so.

Nigeria has long maintained a pattern of reacting to crises rather than proactively preventing them. Nowhere is this more evident than in the nation’s approach to security.

Instead of tackling the underlying causes of insecurity, such as poverty, inequality, and social dislocation, we often focus on stopgap solutions that do little to address the root of the problem.

It is better to confront the fundamental economic and social issues rather than look for quick fixes. Those proposing state police know it is about good governance and accountability.

The living conditions for some young people are so grim that they look for a religious or ethnic explanation for their situation.

Religious and ethnic irredentists find it easy to recruit the marginalised and disillusioned by identifying those they see as the cause of their predicament.

Despite the military’s onslaught, young people flock to the forests to join the bandits and kidnappers. Will state police resolve the issue of exclusion and inclusion?

Will the state police tackle the challenge of justice and equity in the Nigerian federation? Will the state police implement the charter of government in Chapter 11 of the Constitution?

Security reforms must go hand in hand with efforts to rebuild trust in governance, strengthen institutions, and improve the living conditions of the people.

For long, we have neglected the provision of education for all Nigerians. We opened private schools and sent our children to them, underfunded or refusing to fund public schools, while expecting the children in public schools to take the computer-based Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Examination, even when some have never seen or used a computer.

Some of those in primary schools hardly see their teachers, who are on strike due to non-payment of salaries or trying to make ends meet through other business ventures.

The issue is that some of our young people feel left out. They believe that their society does not care about them.

They see their peers, sons and daughters of those in government, big businesses and those privileged living ostentatiously, and they can hardly make ends meet. They see the gap widening alarmingly, and they are helpless. Some crack and join the bandits in the bush.

Some resort to kidnapping. Some resort to internet fraud. Some resort to petty crimes. Some join secessionist movements and engage in mindless killing and mayhem. State police will not solve the problem but will rather compound it.

Let the political leaders return to the basic issue of providing for the welfare and security of the people. Let the ordinary people feel a sense of belonging.

Those in IDP camps want to return to their communities, to their farms and to rear their cattle. Young men and women from poor families want education that will enable them to compete with their counterparts from rich families.

Let the government control the commanding heights of the economy and ensure equitable distribution of resources for the people of this country.

The widening of the gap between the rich and the poor, especially in education, endangers society, and state police cannot fight those determined to survive.

While there is merit in the clamour for state police, the overriding challenge at the moment is to alleviate the suffering of the ordinary people.

The government must find creative and imaginative ways of increasing food production, as so many families can hardly put food on the table.

The government must find ways of restoring some form of subsidy to the petroleum sector to lower the cost of transportation and allow people to move around to fend for themselves.

Even advanced democracies provide some form of subsidy for vulnerable members of society. We must evolve our survival strategies and not rely on theoretical economic constructs to solve our economic and social problems.

Share