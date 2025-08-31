The Achievers’ Awards International To Honour Under 40 Entrepreneurs

The organisers of The Achievers Awards International, TAAI have said that the stage is set to honour Global Achievers and Entrepreneurs, to inspiring Growth Leadership and development.

The Award ceremony which planned to. take place from October 7th to 11th, 2025 will welcome guests at the Golden Tulip Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The 2025 edition of the Under 40 Entrepreneurs Awards and Conference is themed: Entrepreneurial Ecosystem ; Innovative Leadership, Resilience and thriving through change, is said also present the guests with the ‘Zanzibar Experience’.

Accordding to the Founder of TAAI, Joy Osusu, the main objective of the award is bring together notable personalities, top achievers, and entrepreneurs from across the globe.

“The event will celebrate excellence, innovation, and impactful contributions in business, leadership, and community development,” she said.

Listed for the awards are;

The First Lady of the Republic of Gambia.

H.E. Mrs Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, Amb. Dr. Bunmi Obakoya,HRH. Dr. Maryam Elisha (Sarauniyar Matan Rafin Zuru) Christian OCHIAGHA, Chinenye Nnebe, John Merry (Beeauty goddess) and many more

Keynote Sessions and Panel Discussions will Featuring renowned industry leaders and global experts: Hon.Donald Peterson PhD

Special Adviser to the

Delta State Government on Entrepreneurship Development .

Dr. Aleesha Adatia,

Medical Doctor (MD),

MMed Clinical Oncology | MSc Palliative Care, Head of Department Oncology,

C-Care International Hospital Kampala. Agness Suleiman Kahamba (Actress & Founder Tupaze Sauti Foundation Tanzania) and many more.

In a landmark development, this year’s summit will also mark the official launch of The Achievers Chronicles Magazine International—a premier publication dedicated to spotlighting innovators, visionaries, and changemakers who are shaping industries and societies worldwide. The magazine will feature leadership, industry insights, and inspiring stories focused on innovation, resilience, leadership, and social responsibility.

This edition will feature top female achievers who though resilience and discipline are thriving in their different fields