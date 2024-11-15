The Access Bank (UK) To Acquire Mauritius-Based AfrAsia Bank

Share

Access Holdings PLC (“Access Holdings”) yesterday announced that its banking group’s, subsidiary, The Access Bank UK Limited (“the Access UK”), has entered into a binding agreement to acquire a majority equity stake in AfrAsia Bank Limited (“AfrAsia Bank”), the Republic of Mauritius’ third largest bank by total assets.

Mauritius, renowned for its robust financial services sector, which contributes 13.4 per cent to its Gross Domestic Product, provides Access UK with a solid foundation to expand its operations in the high-growth personal and corporate banking segments.

Furthermore, Access Bank will utilise Mauritius as a strategic hub for trade finance and regional connectivity, thereby enhancing its capacity to facilitate crossborder transactions across Africa and beyond.

The transaction represents a transformational step forward for the Access UK and the overall Access Holdings’ banking franchise.

At the end of its fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, AfrAsia Bank recorded Total Assets of more than $5.7 billion and Net Profit After Tax of $152.4 million.

