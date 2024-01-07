Happy new year to all our readers world- wide. May God bless and protect you this year in Jesus’ mighty name, Amen! What’s the meaning of spiritual sacrifice? How do we simply define Spiritual sacrifice for every layman to easily understand it? Simply defined, ‘ Spiritual sacrifice is giving up what cost you so much in order to please God’. Not just giving money or material possession, it involves giving all that you are for God’s glory. Whatever you can’t give up for God to be pleased is your idol. It is not a sacrifice if it doesn’t cost you anything. What then is the acceptable spiritual sacrifice?

Here is the acceptable spiritual sacrifice: Romans 12:1 (KJV) “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service”. Now, let’s explain this very plainly, as we enter into the new year, we need to understand that God delights in our spiritual sacrifices. The scripture says: we must present our bodies as living sacrifice, holy , acceptable unto God. The first question you need to ask yourself is this, is my body holy and acceptable unto God? Is God proud of what I’m doing with my body?

The clothes I put on, the kind of drinks I drink, the kind of places I’m found, what I’m doing with my body in secret, how I fight, etc, can I boldly declare that all the things I do with my body are holy and acceptable unto God? Do you know the reason why prayers remain unanswered in the experiences of so many committed believers? It’s the failure to watch what they do with their bodies before, during and after prayers. Let me show you: Isaiah 59:1-4 (KJV) Behold, the LORD’S hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; neither his ear heavy, that it cannot hear: But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear.

For your hands are defiled with blood, and your fingers with iniquity; your lips have spoken lies, your tongue hath muttered perverseness. None calleth for justice, nor any pleadeth for truth: they trust in vanity, and speak lies; they conceive mischief, and bring forth iniquity. Remember? Jesus says we shall all give account of what we do in our bodies.: “2 Corinthians 5:10-11 (KJV) For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.

Knowing therefore the terror of the Lord, we persuade men; but we are made manifest unto God; and I trust also are made manifest in your consciences.” Therefore, how much would it cost you to deny your body the pleasure it craves for in order for you to please God, how much would it cost you to forsake alcohol all in the name of God, how much would it cost you to forsake unholy company of friends? And how much would it cost you to give tons of your money to feed the poor and for God’s projects on the earth, how much would it cost you to kneel down for at least one hour in prayers and intercession for the body of Christ? How much? Are your bodily the one in control of your life? How long can you fast and pray for revival in your life and the body of Christ? etc, Those are your holy and acceptable spiritual sacrifice unto God.

Imagine how much joy and Blessed- ness you reap as you present your body as holy and acceptable sacrifices unto God, long life, many people have died untimely death due to reckless living. Everlasting life is your in God’s holy kingdom, it’s for only those who lived as living sacrifices. The very foundation of all your services to God is to