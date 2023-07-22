Calvin Bassey Advised To Leave Ajax

Ajax Amsterdam manager, Maurice Steijn has revealed that he has told Calvin Bassey to leave the club.

​The 23-year-old has struggled to find his feet since moving to the Amsterdam based-side despite arriving with high expectations from Rangers last summer.

Due to his poor form in his first season with the four-time European champions, the club is willing to let him go which explains the reason why he might be on his way to English outfit Fulham.

The Nigerian center-back could be heading to Fulham after the London-based club agreed on a 21 million euro fee with Ajax for his services.

Steign while speaking after his club lost to Anderlecht in a pre-season game said that the chances of the Nigerian defender getting game time are slim if his side gets a new center-back or left-back and advised him to leave.

“He had a very tough year last season. Everyone gets a second chance and if he does better than anyone else he will play. But chances are especially if we get a new left-back or left central defender – he won’t play.

“Also because of the money, because if he goes, we can strengthen ourselves considerably,” he told Telegraaf.

​The Leicester City academy graduate was an unused substitute in the loss to Anderlecht which is an indication of not being in the manager’s plans for the forthcoming season.

Subject to agreeing personal terms with Fulham and passing a medical, he will depart Amsterdam just after a year of his arrival from Rangers.