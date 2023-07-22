Chelsea Show Interest In Ajax Star Kudus

Chelsea appears to have moved ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Mohammed Kudus, with Mauricio Pochettino eager to bolster his midfield options.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now following his rise to prominence at Ajax.

Kudus, who sees his contract at the Johan Cryhuf Arena expire in 2025, featured 30 times for John Heitinga’s side in the Eredivisie last season, chalking up 11 goals and four assists.

The Ghana international’s impressive performances have reportedly attracted interest from many top clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle.

The player who predominantly played as a centre-forward or a right-winger, has also previously been used as a No.10 and even an eight in the past.

As Chelsea looks to replace several high-profile players from across numerous positions, Pochettino will gladly welcome the arrival of somebody with the versatility of the Ghanian.

According to media reports the Blues have made contact with Ajax to register their interest in signing Kudus.

The report states that Chelsea are yet to submit a bid to the Dutch outfit, but an agreement on personal terms is said to be close.

The £ 52 million-rated star facing an increasingly uncertain future in Amsterdam, Jennifer Mendelewitsch – his agent has already confirmed that now is the right time for her client to find a new club.

As quoted by the Dutch publication De Telegraaf, she said: “I think it is best for both Ajax and Mohammed that he makes a transfer now.

“Now is the right time. He has ignored a proposal to extend his contract until the summer of 2026.

What I can say is that after the World Cup and this season, there is a lot of interest in Kudus.”

If Chelsea managed to get their hands on Kudus then they could be signing a player better than Anyhony for a fraction of the price.

Speaking on Ziggo sports Marco Van Basten said: “I find Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony.