Cristiano Ronaldo has officially become the first footballer in history to reach billionaire status, with an estimated net worth of €1.29 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The historic milestone raises a natural question: who are the richest active footballers in the world today? It’s important to highlight the difference between “annual salary” and “accumulated wealth”:

while earnings reflect what an athlete receives over a specific period, net worth includes investments, properties, and personal business ventures. With that in mind, check out the ranking of the 10 richest football players in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo — €1.29 billion

At 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the top of world football — and at the top of its financial pyramid. Playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese star boasts an estimated fortune of €1.29 billion.

Beyond his tax-free salary and multimillion bonuses, Ronaldo has built an empire off the pitch: the CR7 brand, hotels, gyms, real estate investments, and partnerships with global sports giants have solidified his status as the richest athlete on the planet.

Lionel Messi — €598 million

Argentine icon Lionel Messi, currently playing for Inter Miami, continues to shine both on and off the pitch. In 2024, Forbes listed him as the second highest-paid footballer in the world.

Alongside his MLS salary, Messi holds long-term deals with Adidas, Apple, and Konami, as well as personal investments and stakes in ventures tied to his club in the United States.

Neymar Jr. — €230 million

Despite leaving Europe, Neymar Jr. remains among the sport’s wealthiest stars.

Now playing for Santos, the Brazilian forward receives one of the highest salaries in world football.

His fortune is further boosted by personal marketing, sponsorships, and partnerships with global brands such as Puma, Red Bull, and Qatar Airways.

Despite recent injuries, Neymar continues to rank among the most profitable athletes in the sport.

Karim Benzema — €184 million

After a legendary spell with Real Madrid, Karim Benzema moved to Saudi Arabia to join Al Ittihad.

The French striker has accumulated a fortune of over €184 million, thanks to his Middle Eastern contract, image rights, performance bonuses, and endorsements with fashion and tech brands.

Kylian Mbappé — €92 million

At just 27, Kylian Mbappé stands as one of the most marketable and valuable players in global football.

Now with Real Madrid, the French superstar commands one of Europe’s biggest salaries, enhanced by performance bonuses and image rights.

Mbappé’s influence among younger audiences and his strong presence in global advertising campaigns make him a commercial powerhouse both on and off the field

Erling Haaland — €64 million

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s goal machine, ranks among the highest-earning footballers in the world.

Forbes estimates his annual income exceeds €46 million, combining salary, bonuses, and sponsorships with brands like Nike and EA Sports.

His youth, consistency and global appeal make Haaland one of the most promising financial stars of the next decade.

Mohamed Salah — US$ 55 million

Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool icon and African football ambassador, continues to earn one of the Premier League’s biggest paychecks.

With total annual earnings estimated between €46 and €51 million, Salah also fronts international campaigns that strengthen his reputation across the Middle East and North Africa.

Vinícius Júnior — €51 million

Brazil’s brightest young talent in Europe, Vinícius Júnior has quickly joined the ranks of football’s most bankable stars.

In addition to his lucrative salary at Real Madrid, he has sponsorship deals with Nike and EA Sports, and a powerful digital presence. At just 25, Vini is establishing himself as a global icon both on and off the pitch.

Kevin De Bruyne — €37 million

Widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, Kevin De Bruyne is now the new star at Napoli after his successful years with Manchester City.

With annual earnings and endorsements worth around €32–37 million, the Belgian remains one of the world’s most valuable and consistent footballers.

Robert Lewandowski — €32 million

Rounding out the list, Robert Lewandowski continues to shine for Barcelona.

The Polish striker’s career longevity, personal brand, and endorsement deals with Nike, Huawei, and other global companies have helped him amass an estimated €32 million fortune.

Lewandowski also invests in real estate and fitness ventures in Poland, further boosting his net worth