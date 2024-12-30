That Tinubu Chat Show

Share

President Bola Tinubu enjoys adequate media attention not because he owns television and radio stations, publishes a wide circulating newspaper and sits among powerful social media influencers, the Nigerian leader deals with many journalists one on one.

It is difficult to explain why it took him 18 long months to hold his maiden Presidential Chat. Well, he could be forgiven for saying that his predecessor never interfaced with the people through a formal chat.

Where President Muhammadu Buhari scored very low marks at least in that regard, Tinubu, at least, passed. We may be unfair to the president to dismiss his appearance as full of sound, short of substance.

Credit should go to him for bringing back the Presidential Media Chat after nearly a decade of socio-political eclipse. Tinubu walked in, fully prepared for the panel that ordinarily would put the most difficult of presidents through long lasting slips.

From Anchorman, Reuben Abati’s post chat confession, it was obvious that the duel did not bar any holds. Mr. President, a man who does not shy away from responsibility, made it clear that some of the decisions taken by his government were necessary to sanitise the polity. The country, he emphasised, should not be living above its means.

Hearing from the horse’s mouth was significant. Tinubu will go down in history as the president with a legion of image makers, operating from different perspectives and at times, talking from both sides of the mouth.

So far, there has been one casualty. Nigerians were delighted to get first-hand information. It did not come through a press statement issued by Bayo Onanuga or a reaction by Daniel Bwala.

Tinubu did not communicate through Sunday Dare. He spoke for himself. Asking fellow citizens to live according to their earnings made a lot of sense. The story of the president’s friend who abandoned his Rolls Royce cars for a smaller Honda because of tough times, sounded sweet to the ear.

Tinubu did well to face the nation. We are assured that the Presidential Media Chat has come to stay. And we must commend his handlers for not doctoring the questions

The man must be commended for understanding his pocket. However, the Federal Government under Tinubu appears to be moving from Rolls Royce to Bombardier jets, under the biting economy. During the years of maximum military dictatorship, life was not as difficult as it has become today.

The Head of State rode in made in Nigeria Peugeot cars. Tinubu talked about citizen’s tightening their belts but his government has not led by example. The constitution guarantees each of the 36 states of the federation a ministerial slot. Presently, there are about 48 ministers serving the president. Ogun State, for instance, is represented by four ministers.

The Oronsaye Report is all about merging some Federal Government Agencies and Departments to stem graft. The president keeps flaunting the report but no action has been taken. It is worrisome that there is a new ministry just to manage Livestock, adding to an already existing ministry of Agriculture.

The ministry of Humanitarian Affairs does not serve any purpose under a history of misappropriation. All those in Aso Villa should be having sleepless nights over Medical Tourism. The country is blessed with some of the best medical doctors in the world. Unfortunately, the best facilities are overseas.

The President spends time and scarce foreign currency on medical trips abroad. All the money pumped into medical vacations abroad can fix some moribund industries or equip tertiary institutions that have become glorified secondary schools dotting our space. Better still, they will be useful in upgrading hospitals.

The president’s admonitions were well received. Nigerians are also wondering why as the Chairman of ECOWAS, their president who seeks to attract foreign investment, has failed to appoint ambassadors since his assumption of office in May 2023.

Tinubu did well to face the nation. We are assured that the Presidential Media Chat has come to stay. And we must commend his handlers for not doctoring the questions. It also takes an accommodating leader to distance himself from the job of his image makers prior to a crucial media round table.

The president and his handlers showed maturity in choosing someone from The Morning Show of Arise News to moderate the Media Chat. That programme may be objective in the eyes of Tinubu’s political opponents but those in his government have a different opinion.

We believe that the next edition will not be long in coming and that the seat will be hotter for a man who understands the media as much as he reads politics. The president should also stop hitting compatriots below the belt with his answers.

