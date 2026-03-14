That Osimhen, Onuachu’s Impact In Turkey

The Turkish elite league, the Super Lig, is not among the best five leagues in Europe but the fans of the beautiful game are making it interesting.

There is a rich football culture across the country just as teams have different ways of making the game tick and boosting their clubs to achieve results.

Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Trabzonspor are some of the big teams over the years in the Turkish top flight. This term, two Super Eagles players are having a big impact, not only on the Super Lig, but in overall football in Turkey. Let me start with Victor Osimhen. He joined Galatasaray from Series A Club, Napoli, in a historic way.

The transfer fee of 75m Euros (85.74m dollars), made the Eagles hitman the most expensive player in Turkish football. Osimhen’s transfer shattered the previous record set by Fenerbahce when they signed Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla on a five-year contract for 20m Euros in July 2024. Since he joined the team, Osimhen has been a big influence with his high work rate, goals, assists and overall consistency.

Only during the week, Galasataray supporters unveiled a surprise banner honouring Osimhen and his mother, who passed away when he was only six years old. The banner read: “We are a family, and family is everything.”

Not long ago, Osimhen spoke about how the loss of his mother still deeply hurts him and that it’s something he will never truly get over. Moved by the tribute, Osimhen with tears rolling down his cheeks walked over to thank the fans for their gesture.

With such a display of love, any player will double efforts for the team and the fans. National team supporters club (or clubs) must learn from this. It is not all about beating the drums and dancing but intense creativity. And so in the game against Liverpool, Osimhen was a big threat, he recorded an assist and had his goal disallowed in the 1-0 home win.

The Eagles striker has scored seven UEFA champions League goals for the team and that’s a club record. His goal was key in the victory over Juventus in the R16 playoff and now they are pushing to ease Liverpool for a place in the last eight.

He has also registered 11 Super Lig goals for Galasataray in the ongoing season. Reacting to the gesture of the fans in Tuesday’s game, a former Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze, said: “The fans have a way of motivating the players and what they did registered perfectly as we saw the player in tears after which he gave his best for the victory over a big team like Liverpool.”

Also in the Super Lig, another Eagles star, Paul Onuachu, is quietly doing his thing. He has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season for Trabzonspor and only on Monday, he broke the club record to emerge first player to score in seven consecutive games.

With two goals recorded, he emerged the first Trabzonspor player in 14 years to score in seven consecutive Süper Lig matches, matching Burak Yilmaz’s record from the 2011/12 season. Onuachu cannot stop scoring, and this weekend, I expect him to now extend the record by scoring in his 8th consecutive game. No doubt, Osimhen and Onuachu will be gunning for the best player award in Turkey this season and it is almost certain either of them will clinch it.

Every Nigerian football follower will be proud of the massive impact of these two players, but I expect their agents to do a good job in the summer and take them to top European clubs respectively. They have done well to deserve this. Their agents should be busy by now as the current season is winding up.

There is no sentiment about performance, the two players with right agents should be playing in a much better league in Europe next term.

Their stats in the current season are rich enough to attract better deals. Onuachu is 31, while Osimhen is 26 and so it will be in their interest to capitalize on the good run in the ongoing term to get a career step up. Despite the fans affection and their good impact in the Super Lig, getting a big career boost will be a good idea and the best time is NOW.