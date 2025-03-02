That Lookman/Gasperini saga over penalty miss

Share

The attitude of footballers like other athletes is very important. The conduct of an athlete is a big part of the overall assessment of the athlete or footballer. Sports involve so much passion and many issues on the pitch. Some players are noted for their calmness while others are known for their anger issues. Overall, it is better for every athlete to control emotions and ensure good conduct on and off the field. It is crucial to display high levels of discipline and professionalism at all times. There are many examples to recall home and abroad but for this piece I prefer to directly approach the subject of discourse which is the penalty miss saga between Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, and Super Eagles’ forward and Atalanta striker, Ademola Lookman. The current African Footballer of the Year was injured and unable to play the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff tie between Atalanta and Club Brugge of Belgium. After losing 2-1 in the first leg, Atalanta without Lookman again fell 3-0 in the first half of the second leg to the Belgian outfit.

Lookman was introduced after the break and immediately reduced the deficit for Atalanta. Shortly after, there was a penalty awarded to Atalanta, Lookman stepped forward but the kick was saved. Atalanta manager, Gasperini, blasted Ademola Lookman for stepping up to take a penalty. He says Lookman is one of the worst penalty takers he has ever seen. The team crashed out 5-2 on aggregate. Gasperinis said: “Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen. He has a frankly terrible record even in training, he converts very few of them. Retegui and De Ketelaere were there, but Lookman in a moment of enthusiasm after scoring decided to take the ball and that was a gesture I did not appreciate at all.”

Just one day after, the Nigerian responded expressing displeasure over the way the coach singled him out for the team’s ouster. “Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and the incredible fans of Bergamo,” Lookman said. “During the match, the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team, I took responsibility in the moment to do so. In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here-the majority of which I have never spoken about because, in my opinion, the team must always be protected and must come first. This makes what happened even more hurtful.”

Fans of Atalanta and football fans all over the world supported Lookman because any player can miss from the spot. Ex-players like Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Pierre-Emerick Aubumeyang all spoke in support of the Nigerian. Former Eagles skipper, Austin Okocha, in his reaction said Gasperini overreacted over the penalty miss issue. “He seems to have forgotten the incredible contributions Lookman has made to Atalanta. Many top players have missed crucial penalties without facing such harsh criticism, so why is Lookman’s case being treated differently? In my opinion, if you take Lookman out of Atalanta, the club could struggle and even risk relegation,” Okocha said.

There were fears over how Lookman would manage the penalty miss saga as the season goes by. And only last weekend against Empoli, Lookman hit a brace for the club. Scoring two goals is a big statement to confirm his importance to Gasperini in the Italian Serie A club. Now, the fears of whether the effects of this saga will affect Lookman for Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers have been put to rest with his swift response. The attitude of Lookman on and off the pitch informed the level of support he got far and wide. He is a calm player and he eventually used his actions to make a big statement. His two goals against Empoli speak volumes.

The conduct of the current African Footballer of the Year is enough to show his humility and professionalism. Other footballers on the continent should follow in the footsteps of Lookman. He is an African everyone should be proud of. It is great to know he is in good spirits as the crucial World Cup qualifiers in March draw near. Players should be disciplined enough to maintain good temperament such that at crucial times, it will be easy to evaluate their conduct based on the situation at hand. I am proud of Lookman. Africa should be proud of him too.

