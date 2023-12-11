That Kaduna bombing error

Sadly, the fight against insecurity seems to be pitching the military against the people when all hands must be on deck to cleanse the environment of bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other groups threatening our common peace and unity. The December 3, 2023 drone attack on Tudun Biri village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State has further created divisions within the polity. It began with public denial by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) which quickly announced that its officers were not involved. Some religious organisations are pained that the dead, over 120, including women and children, all civilians, who were celebrating Eid al – Maulud when they were struck by Nigeria Army powered drones. Tension is high within those circles. Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, was brave enough to admit that his men initiated the drone attack. He did not hesitate to visit Tudun Biri where he tendered unreserved apologies and promised that thorough investigations would be carried out.

“My assessment of that unfortunate incident of Sunday, December 3, 2023, is that it is grave, regrettable. We will do everything possible to prevent such an occurrence from happening again in the conduct of our operations going forward,” he said about one of the country’s deadliest military bombing accidents. The army chief was accompanied by principal staff officers from the army headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division and also met with the Dangaladima Zazau, the District Head of Rigasa, Architect Aminu Idris, other leaders, and members of the community.

Lagbaja is a Muslim. The Chief of Defence Staff, Chris Musa, a Christian, hails from Kaduna State. Both men have shown determination to smoke out bandits in all troubled parts of the North. Unfortunately, no war, no matter how light, is totally error free. According to Army accounts, the drones were targeted at bandits operating around the Igabi and Birnin Gwari areas. In a completely embarrassing outcome, those the soldiers were supposed to protect ended up as victims while the targeted criminals were unhurt. We call on the Federal Government to look deeper into this misplaced outcome. It will help restore confidence and also guard against further mistakes. Beyond that, adequate compensation should go to families of the victims. Executive Vice Chairman of the Kaduna State Peace Commission, Saleh Momale, deserves accolades for seeing beyond tribe and religion. He properly identified the fight against bandits as a major challenge which the soldiers have also been facing vigorously. Those who read ethnic meanings into the recent incident are the real enemies of the country and should not be allowed to pollute the minds of the gullible in the guise of religion.

This war on insecurity requires collective efforts. While we mourn the dead, it should be explained that what is termed friendly fire has been in existence for as long as history can capture. It happened in Europe; Asia felt it and the Americas had their fair share of the errors of war. During the Second World War, the German Air Force began the year, in 1945, devastated. In a carefully planned attack on an allied air field, codenamed, ‘Operation Badenplatte’, they forgot to communicate with their anti-aircraft batteries. That led to the loss of hundreds of Luftwaffe pilots, killed by their own men. During the 1991 Persian Gulf War, United States Air Force missiles hit 11 American Marines in their Light Armoured Vehicles. As recently as April 20, 2023, a Russian Su34 bomber accidentally targeted the Russian town of Belgorod. It looked like Ukrainian territory.

Right here in Nigeria, one of the first geologists produced by the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Mike Ezeteoha died as a Biafra Army Major, a few days to the end of the Civil War in January 1970. He was killed by friendly fire from his colleagues. Dislodging bandits from our forests is a task that must be done. In achieving this, the military must try as much as possible to reduce costly mistakes. Since 2017, more than 300 lives have been lost erroneously. In Rann, Borno State, 300 civilians were bombed by Nigerian Air Force jets. The dead were Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). In 2020, 17 persons were killed in Damboa. Soldiers suffered the same fate in Mainok in 2021. Niger, Zamfara and even Maradi in Niger Republic suffered similar treatment. Insecurity breeds tragedy. Only peace can guarantee collective safety. Government must at all times strive to nip in the bud those factors that lead to the emergence of terror groups. Politicians must rise beyond their nauseating globetrotting. There is so much awaiting their attention, from Maradun in Zamfara to Yunusari in Yobe, down to Azia in Anambra and Ore in Ondo.