That humiliation of Abure

In Idi Amin’s Uganda, the State Research Bureau (SRB) turned the law upside down, visiting brutality on hapless citizens, especially those opposed to the dictator. Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, is too refined to overlook recklessness around his office. Labour Party (LP) Chairman, Julius Abure, is not above the law. As a trained lawyer and prominent figure, he knows the consequences of criminality. What is unacceptable is the Gestapo style arrest of the leader of an opposition party. Security officers from the police descended on Abure in Benin City, the Edo State capital. He was thoroughly humiliated and taken away with other members of the LP including the Edo State Chairman, Kelly Igbaloi. Photographs emerged of Abure sitting on the floor after his arrest. Following negative reactions that followed, the Police declared that Abure was taken away to answer questions bordering on attempted murder, illegal possession of arms and conspiracy.

The man who invited the police, Anselm Eragbe, was National Youth Leader of the LP. The police said Abure was alleged to have gone contrary to the law on December 29, 2023. Following nationwide condemnation of the manner of arrest, he was released on February 22, 2024. We expect thorough investigations to continue and are eagerly following the case. However, the timing of the humiliation raised concern. It was 24 hours to the Labour Party gubernatorial primaries in the state and Abure, as National Chairman was visible. There were reports that one of the candidates had a hand in the arrest. Beyond the LP, the All Peoples Congress (APC) was also in the process of picking a flag bearer for the September governorship elections. In Nigerian politics, nothing happens in isolation. Whatever affects one party directly, affects other parties indirectly. Edo State is presently under the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), represented by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The party was on the way to picking a candidate for the forthcoming elections. Benin was, therefore, highly politicised at the time. Egbetokun understands politics more than the ordinary mind may know. Having worked closely with a former state governor who rose to become President and Commander-in-Chief, it will serve the nation well to call all those who embarked on that questionable operation to order. The allegations against Abure were made in December 2023. We cannot choose for the police the time to make legitimate arrests. What did not add up was swooping on LP officials some 48 hours to the Edo State gubernatorial primaries. The signal is not healthy for the image of the Nigeria Police Force. If a lawyer and a free citizen could be treated to public ridicule in such a brazen manner, there is palpable fear that millions who do not even have the capacity to defend themselves legally may face worse brutality.

The Police must not be seen to be above the law. It is the duty of the IGP to ensure this. It is too early to forget the #EndSARS protests of 2020. The major trigger of that near revolution was police impunity. Lessons ought to have been picked therefrom. In no way should Egbetokun allow his men to be involved in politics or governance beyond law enforcement. Those in authority will carry their cross in the court of posterity, where heroes and villains meet, for eternal certification. In Haiti, the Duvaliers, Papa and Baby Doc, used Tonton Macoute as their personal police, targeting the opposition. The oppressive family became history and all those who allowed themselves to be used to bury the law remain outcasts in the society. Adolf Hitler is more recognised as the man who led the Axis powers during the Second World War. What has not left contemporary journals is the word Gestapo. And it is all about police brutality. Egbetokun is well read and understands the import.

The Police must stay away from politics. Professionalism pays at the end. When Raphael Ige, an Assistant Inspector General of Police (IGP) delved into manipulations in Anambra, he never quite recovered from it, after the abduction of Governor Chris Ngige. Some years later, his erstwhile superior officer, Nuhu Aliyu, wept openly in the Senate for a fine officer whose career was destroyed by unscrupulous politicians. Ige died shortly after. Ngige survived, became a senator and was minister for eight years in the immediate past government of Gen. Muhammadu Buhari. Serving police officers must tap from this. The IGP must not sweep this Edo menace under the carpet. Allegations against Abure should be investigated. Those who carried out his arrest deserve scrutiny; signals for the operation cannot escape thorough examination. A good police officer should have a sense of history. Handling any case involving Labour in Edo State desires more of brain than brawn. Edo is the birth place of legendary Labour Leader, Michael Imoudu. It is home to Adams Oshiomhole, another unionist, who incidentally is a member of the APC. Brutality gives the Police a bad name. Impunity distances the force from the same citizens it is supposed to protect. There should be more civilised ways of doing things especially when the law respects the rights of an accused person.