That Good Media unveils Motion Pictures Division, International Film Festival

Share

After several years of impacting the creative industry, leading Nigerian media and entertainment powerhouse, That Good Media has launched its Motion Pictures Division and the inaugural That Good Media International Film Festival (TGIF). These laudable initiatives represent the company’s commitment to elevating African story-telling, connecting local talents to global platforms, and fostering a new era of cross-cultural cinematic collaboration.

With this new phase, the Motion Pictures Division will see to production of standard feature films, TV Series amongst others that showcases authentic, culturally rich, and universally resonant narratives.

According to Toyosi Etim-Effiong, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of the firm, emphasized the vision behind this expansion saying, “African storytelling tradition is one of the richest in the world, yet it has often been underrepresented in global cinema. With our Motion Pictures Division and Film Festival, we’re building a global movement, starting with Nigeria first.

For the love of positioning the Nigeria creative industry globally, Toyosi further disclosed that the aim is to continually drive Nigeria’s creative economy forward, giving our stories the global platforms they deserve, and shaping the narrative for generations to come.

It is pertinent to note the media agency has a track record of an ever-evolving talent and media management.

Share

Please follow and like us: