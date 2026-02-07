That Discordant Tunes Of Kun Khalifat

I am a big advocate of private club ownership. From my early days on the job, I always appreciate private ownership of clubs and believe strongly till date that gradually government ownership should be eased out of the governance of the round leather game.

The government should focus on many other pressing issues in the society including economy, security and the overall day-to-day life of the citizenry.

I recall the days of Abiola Babes, Iwuanyawu Nationale, Ibukun Oluwa FC in the elite cadre of the league. The government-owned clubs are not ideal for football simply because in reality clubs should be on the stock exchange and be owned by a large number of people under a board.

There was a huge drama during the week as Kun Khalifat FC threw in the towel and withdrew from the Nigeria Football Professional League.

The club’s failure to honour their Matchday 24 fixture against El-Kanemi Warriors on Monday, February 2 was an issue that triggered the sanctions of the league board.

The club said that it had communicated logistical chal- lenges to the NPFL ahead of the game, but those explanations were rejected.

The league responded by docking the club three points, awarding a 3–0 win to El-Kanemi Warriors, and imposing a heavy financial penalty of N10m.

Kun Khalifat described the sanctions as excessive and damaging, insisting that they did not reflect the realities facing many clubs in the country.

“The punishment handed down to us – forfeiting three points and three goals, and a fine of N10m – is not only unacceptable, but a clear indication that the league’s management is more interested in penalizing clubs than fostering growth and development,” the owner, Micheal Amaefula, said.

The Chief Operation Officer of the league, Davidson Owumi, said that the standard of the league can never be compromised because of the situation of a club.

“We have a standard and everything that we applied to Kun Khalifat was in the books as rules. We expect others to learn from it,” Owumi said. Funny enough, 24 hours after announcing their withdrawal from the country’s elite division, Kun Khalifat FC are back in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that they have reversed their decision to withdraw from the NPFL and will resume participation with immediate effect following fresh discussions with league authorities.

The Owerri-based club had announced their withdrawal late Wednesday, citing what they described as excessive and non-transparent sanctions imposed by the NPFL.

The club confirmed its return after what it called “positive discussions” with the League Management Board. In an official statement released on Thursday and signed by the club’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Amaefula, Kun Khalifat said that it was ready to move past the dispute and refocus on football.

“Kun Khalifat FC is pleased to announce its return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) following positive discussions with the League Management Board.

“We are happy to put our differences behind us and focus on the beautiful game,” the club said. The club also acknowledged the role played by the NPFL leadership in resolving the standoff.

“We appreciate the League Management Board’s willingness to listen and address our concerns,” the statement added, describing the engagement as “constructive.”

It was sad that a club was trying to shift the goalpost during a football match. If the NPFL board approves the request of Kun Khalifat, all other clubs will try to explore same opportunity and the league will be dead.

No doubt, every other club will also try to explore the opportunity of shifting games and the league will be in the hands of clubs and not the organisers.

Interestingly, Danjuma Abdullahi Masu, the Chairman of the Niger State Sports Commission, few hours after the Kun Khalifat draw, threatened to withdraw the Niger Tornadoes Club from the ongoing NPFL due to what he described as unfair and unjust treatment by the NPFL.

Masu expressed strong disapproval of the league body’s decision to banish Tornadoes from the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna, labeling it as politically motivated and driven by personal interests.

And so, the Kun Khalifat’s withdrawal was a big test that the NPFL passed 100 per cent. Going forward, the NPFL board should be very strict with the rules to ensure that the league runs smoothly.

The clubs that do not have the financial strength to compete in the top flight can sell to other willing teams that are ready to meet the conditions.

Football is a game many enjoy but it has to be organized in best practices all over the world. It is not about the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) or the NPFL.