That Day Will Come: Oghenerueme chronicles surrealism of being physically present

The impact of the current global socio-economic and political changes on humanity was the focus of a group exhibition held in Lagos recently. Organised by AMG Projects, Lekki, Nigeria, the theme which had as its theme That Day Will Come, featured works by three artists: Joel Oghenerueme Arueya, Jefferson Jonathern, and Julius Agbaje. Arueya is a graduate of General Art from the prestigious Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State. Using visual language to draw on our innate optimism, Arueya in his paintings presented for this show highlights the role women play in social justice, and at the center of culture and daily life. Arueya has two solo exhibitions to his credit, one sponsored by Guaranty Trust Bank Nigeria which showcased what he has been up to in recent times at the Oasis Lounge Murtala Mohamed International Airport, Lagos.

His second solo was powered by AMG Projects a sold exhibition tagged MAGIC. In some of his works, Arueya chronicles the surrealism of being physically present at the site of the END SARS protests of 2020, the unlikely manner sociological divides gave way to common ground, and the subsequent aftermath of the gas lighting. Using a visual language based on abstract composition, the paintings in this series successfully communicate intense feelings through the energy and intensity of their scrawl. “I try to use my abstract paintings to promote the need for peace and harmony in our society that is battered with so much injustice. But there can only be lasting peace when there is justice. So my works are meant to help relay subtle messages of hope and societal re-engineering curb human rights abuses thereby engendering positive changes in the society,”he stated.

Arueya’s consistent artistic expression has been observed to have paved the way for him in the art scene and beyond. He features in a twomonth art residence at ‘Kunst Ayl Art Residemz Quedliburg Germany. Interestingly, Otto Gallery (US) has also featured some of his works. His work was the subject of a recent sterling bank advert to promote culture and creativity in Nigeria. He was one of the artists invited by the government of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode to brainstorm on ways to further beautify the state. Arueya’s work which cuts across boundaries and borders, can be found both in Nigeria and abroad. AMG Projects operates as a platform to facilitate broader social access to art while creating more global opportunities for emerging African artists.