That Concerns The Senate’s Rejecsenate’s Contentious Rejection Of E-Transmission Of Poll Results

While the significant key element of trust strengthens the relationship between the people and their political leaders, any brazen and blatant violation of that factor, beginning with the conduct of elections, ridicules the essence of the tenets and dictates of democracy. Unfortunately, electoral fraud has kept rearing its ugly head in a number of African countries like Uganda, Gabon, Kenya, Liberia, Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire and of course, Nigeria, over the decades.

The results, published by panAfrican research institute ‘Afrobarometer’ paint a dire picture of trust in the democratic process on the continent, where less than half (44%) of people across the 36 countries surveyed say they trust their national electoral commission.

That was listed by CNN’s Sophie Morlin-Yron, with the caption: “Why nearly half of Africans don’t trust elections”. Such electoral malfeasances are characterised by threats, bribes and stuffed ballot boxes, more like a political drama.

Yet, these are all real issues that Africans face during national elections. But fraudulent elections should not be allowed to continue, more so here in Nigeria. But sadly, the Senate’s recent rejection of real-time, electronic transmission of election results has sparked public outrage. Ordinarily, election results should represent the choices of the people as enshrined right in the Electoral Act after the yet to be resolved embarrassing glitches to the IReV in the 2023 presidential election casts cumulus clouds on the conduct of subsequent elections.

That is especially that of the upcoming 2027 general election with the open gambits and gimmicks by the political desperados to win it more by the might-is-right mantra than the people’s wish; unfolding before us virtually on a daily basis. All of these and more, perhaps explain why a civil society organisation (CSO), Yiaga Africa, politicians such as Atiku Abubakar and Bode George have raised their voices against what amounts to an infamy to the rights and sensibilities of Nigerian citizens.

In fact, another twist to the tale is the open denouncement by senators such as Natasha AkpotiUduaghan and Aminu Tambuwal amongst others who have expressly stated that what the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio announced as the rejection of electronic transmission of election results is not what was agreed by members of the Red Chamber!

If so, is it like crossing the red line, as it was with the controversial Tax Reform Act as different from that agreed by the senators? Certainly, there are flaming questions with urgent answers to douse. That concerns the Senate’s rejection of e-transmission of election results. According to the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, the Senate’s decision undermines the whole essence of electoral integrity.

“INEC demanded and advocated for electronic transmission of results because the court said that the electronic collation was not part of our electoral process, and this position taken by the senate is unfortunate. “It’s really embarrassing and contradicts the position taken by the House of Representatives which voted ‘Yes’ for electronic transmission of results,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

On his part, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described the move as a deliberate assault on electoral transparency and a strategy that favours incumbents ahead of the 2027 general elections. “We hope that when they go to the conference committee stage to harmonise their positions, these positions taken by the senate will be rejected because it undermines the whole essence of electoral integrity,” he said.

Also airing his opinion on the matter the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, called the development “disgusting, disgraceful, and distasteful. It is sending Nigeria completely back into the Stone Age.” Itodo also commented on the senate’s advocacy to block the download of electronic voter cards from INEC website, reduce notice of election from 360 days to 180 days, cuts down timeline for publishing list of candidates from 150 days to 60 days All these, he said, would increase the risk of logistics problems during elections.

The Senate had, on February 4, rejected a proposed amendment to Clause 60, subsection 3 of the Electoral Amendment Bill 2026 seeking to make the electronic transmission of election results from polling units compulsory. Instead it adopted the existing provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 which states that: “The presiding officer shall transfer the results, including the total number of accredited voters and the results of the ballot, in a manner as prescribed by the Commission.”

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives House, in its December 2025 amendment, had made realtime electronic transmission of results to the INEC Result Election Viewer (IREV) portal mandatory All said therefore, what matters most is for the urgent reconciliation by the conference committee made up of members from both chambers and ensure the e-transmission of election results which should fall in sync with the choices of the vast majority of the people. That is the importance of democracy that Nigerians desire and deserve.