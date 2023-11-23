Thanksgiving Travel: Storm Delays Thousands Of US Flights

A storm has blown in travel chaos to US airports as millions of Americans join Thanksgiving rush.

More than 4,800 flights within, into and out of the US have been delayed and almost 70 were cancelled by Tuesday night, according to FlightAware. com.

Rain and strong winds have been buffeting the southern and north-eastern US. US airlines are expecting nearly 30 million travellers over this week’s holiday period, reports the BBC.

The foul weather on Tuesday affected major airports in Chicago, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York City and Charlotte, North Carolina.