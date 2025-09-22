Thanksgiving Service: Prayers, Peace Remain Greatest Gifts For Devt –Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged residents to embrace peace, saying it is the greatest gift for the foundation of unity and development. He urged the church and the people to remain steadfast in prayers as he begins afresh the journey of governance.

Fubara made the call yesterday at a thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church Opobo, his first public outing since resumption of duties following the expiration of the six-month emergency rule.

He thanked Opobo residents for years of fasting and intercession on his behalf, saying their prayers had been answered. The governor underscored the importance of peace in fostering unity and development, aligning his remarks with the commemoration of the International Day of Peace.

He said: “The greatest gift anyone can wish for is peace. Peace in the home prevents sickness and worry. Peace in the community attracts development.

“Peace within yourself promotes good health. Truly, peace is the most important thing. I urge everyone to hold peace dear as a symbol of unity and a foundation for the progress of our dear state. “I am here together with my wife this first Sunday after the suspension of the state of emergency. We cannot thank God enough as a family.

“Our being here is private; we came simply to worship in our home church. When my story ends, this church will lead me to my next journey.

“So, it is important that I come here to say thank you quietly before the Almighty God for what He has done, what He is doing, and what He will continue to do, not just for me and my family, but for this State and Nigeria.”