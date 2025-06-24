Thank-You Tour: My Administration’s Impact’ll Be Felt Across Bayelsa — Diri

Share

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has assured the people of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area (KOLGA) and other parts of the state that they will continue to feel the positive impact of his Prosperity Administration.

Speaking during a thank-you visit to Kaiama, the headquarters of KOLGA, on Tuesday, Governor Diri emphasized the importance of loyalty, stating that it was a key factor in his political journey and the success he now enjoys.

“I am reaping the fruits of loyalty today,” the governor said, as he expressed appreciation to his people for their steadfast support and pledged to ensure more developmental projects for the local government.

Addressing the gathering partly in the Ijaw language, Diri urged parents in the state to encourage their children to embrace technical education, which he described as the future. He disclosed that his administration had established technical colleges in all eight local government areas of the state, which are tuition-free and offer free feeding.

“We are establishing technical schools in all the local government areas, and they are tuition-free. We are also feeding the students. I urge parents to take advantage of this opportunity. Technical skills are in high demand, even abroad, more than white-collar jobs,” Diri said.

He cited the late Major Isaac Adaka Boro as a privileged son of the area, adding that all sons and daughters of Kolokuma/Opokuma are equally privileged to benefit from the government’s human capital development efforts.

Reflecting on his political journey, Diri said, “For us, consistency in loyalty and supporting someone is the benefit we are reaping today. In Kolokuma/Opokuma, we hold former Governor Seriake Dickson in very high esteem. Power comes from God, and He planted my deputy and I in his heart for us to succeed him.”

He acknowledged his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, as the vessel through whom God used to elevate him, promising never to disappoint the people and vowing to ensure that the area continues to benefit from the state’s development agenda.

The event, held at the newly built pavilion in Kaiama, was described by the Council Chairman, Tariye Leilei, as a homecoming for an illustrious son of the soil. He said rather than thanking the people, it was they who were grateful to Governor Diri for transforming the state’s development landscape.

The member representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency 1 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Werinipre Pamo, and his Constituency 2 counterpart, Dr. Wisdom Fafi, described the massive turnout at the event as a testament to the people’s love for the governor.

Also speaking, the member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Oforji Oboku, praised Diri’s exemplary leadership and noted that the governor’s legacy of performance had become a motivating benchmark.

Oboku said his constituency projects, particularly in the power sector—such as the provision of transformers—were aligned with the governor’s infrastructure drive, in preparation for the state’s independent power project expected to come on stream later this year.

The senator representing Bayelsa Central, Dr. Konbowei Benson, commended the governor for his political sagacity and inclusive style of governance, which he said helped him overcome opposition during the last governorship election.

In his response, Governor Diri again thanked his Kolokuma people for their loyalty and support, reiterating that loyalty remains a cornerstone of his political success.

Earlier, the governor and his entourage paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the Ebedaowei of Kolokuma Kingdom, King Onya Mozi-Agara, where they were received by royal fathers of the Kolokuma/Opokuma Kingdom.

In attendance at the event were his deputy, state and federal lawmakers, former Deputy Governor Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd), PDP State Chairman Chief Solomon Agwana, former SSG Chief Gideon Ekeuwei, and other top government officials.

