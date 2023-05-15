Thank God Buhari Didn’t Call Hilda Baci Before Breaking Guinness Record – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, the former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, has caused a stir on social media after telling Nigerians to thank God that President Muhammadu Buhari did not call Hilda Baci before her record-breaking cooking event.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Hilda Bassey Effiong broke the Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual on Monday morning.

The 27-year-old Akwa-Ibom chef broke the record after she surpassed Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019 to become the new “Guinness World Record” holder.

Congratulations and cheers have been coming in for the young lady who was visited by top celebrities and politicians.

Reacting to Hilda’s achievement, Senator Sani, in a terse statement on his Twitter page, said: “Nigerians should thank God that the President didn’t call Hilda on the phone before her win.”

The lawmaker did not elaborate further on what he meant by his cryptic message, but newsmen understand it was coming after Hilda’s had broken the former record.