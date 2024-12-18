Thank FG For New Minimum Wage, Oyebanji Tells Workers

Share

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Monday told civil servants to thank President Bola Tinubu for enabling the state to pay the N70,000 new minimum wage.

He said this when some civil servants stormed his office dancing and singing in appreciation of payment of the new minimum wage as reflected in their December salary Oyebanji said the minimum wage was made possible because of Tinubu’s reforms which ceded more funds to the states.

He said for the President’s reforms which gave more money to states, some state governments would not have been able to pay the minimum wage.

He said: “I don’t think you should thank me. We have not done anything unusual. You worked hard and got paid by the government. But I thank you also for showing appreciation.

“Thank God and after God, the only person you should thank is President Tinubu. “I’m saying this because what you are seeing today are the outcomes of the reforms he embarked on.

“You know states would not have been able to pay the minimum wage if there had not been a remarkable improvement in our allocation.

“When he embarked on the reforms, he did so having in mind that it may be painful initially, but at the end of the day, it will be in the interest of all of us.”

