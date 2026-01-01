Thailand Releases 18 Cambodian Soldiers Held Since July

Thailand has released 18 Cambodian soldiers that were captured in July during deadly border clashes as part of a ceasefire the two countries agreed to last Saturday.

The handover was delayed by a day over Thai concerns over alleged violations of the ceasefire, but took place after sustained Chinese diplomatic pressure to ensure the deal holds.

Simmering tensions along Thailand-Cambodia border exploded early this month and went on for weeks, forcing nearly one million people from their homes, reports the BBC.

Saturday’s deal had seen both sides agree to freeze the front lines where they are now, ban reinforcements and allow civilians living in border areas to return as soon as possible.

The 18 Cambodian soldiers, dressed in civilian clothes, were greeted by well-wishers as they were escorted over a border checkpoint and handed to the Cambodian authorities.

Their captivity since July – during an earlier round of deadly clashes – has inflamed nationalist sentiment in Cambodia, their release being one of the main demands of its government in the ceasefire talks with Thailand.