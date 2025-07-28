Thailand, Cambodia Thank Trump For Mediation; Shelling Continues

Donald Trump said on Saturday that he had called the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand, pressing them for an immediate ceasefire following border clashes.

At the beginning of a private visit to his Scottish golf courses, the US president wrote on Truth Social that both nations “have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE!”

Both countries thanked him for his concern and efforts. Cambodia has accepted his request for a ceasefire, while Thailand stressed the need for a dialogue between the two countries.

After the US president’s calls, however, shelling continued along the border overnight, reports the BBC. The response from the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia to Trump’s phone calls has been positive, yet neither has changed its position.