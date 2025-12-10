New Telegraph

Thailand-Cambodia Fighting Spreads Along Border As Death Toll Rises

Renewed fighting between Thailand and Cambodia over a disputed border has continued, as more deaths are reported and thousands are displaced.

Cambodia said two more civilians were killed in overnight shelling by Thai forces, bringing the total deaths on its side to seven. Thailand has reported that at least three soldiers have been killed.

Both sides have blamed each other for the clashes, which have derailed a fragile ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump earlier in July, reports The BBC.

Trump had at the time claimed a historic achievement in ending the border conflict, with Cambodia nominating Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for his role. Thailand and Cambodia have been contesting territorial sovereignty along their 800km land border for more than a century.

