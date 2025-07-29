Thailand, Cambodia Agree To ‘Immediate Ceasefire’

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” after five days of fighting at their border killed at least 33 people and displaced tens of thousands.

“This is a vital first step to a de-escalation and a restoration of peace and security,” said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, flanked by his Thai and Cambodian counterparts, as he announced that hostilities would end at midnight.

Thailand initially rebuffed his offer to mediate but agreed after US President Donald Trump said tariff negotiations would not proceed until “fighting STOPS”.

Tensions over the century-old border dispute had ramped up in May after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a clash, reports the BBC.

Thailand imposed restrictions on citizens and tourists heading into Cambodia via land, while Cambodia banned some imports from Thailand, including fruits, power and internet services. Local Cambodian outlets reported that hundreds of thousands of workers had returned from Thailand since May.

The situation escalated last week, after a Thai soldier lost his leg in a landmine explosion. Thailand closed some of its border crossings with Cambodia, expelled their ambassador and recalled its own. Both sides exchanged gunfire early last Thursday, with each claiming the other had triggered the conflict.