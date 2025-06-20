Thai PM Faces Calls To Quit After Leaked Phone Call

Share

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s coalition government is on the brink of collapse after her phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen about a festering border dispute was leaked.

The leak provoked public anger and prompted a key coalition partner of the 38-year-old Paetongtarn’s Peu Thai party to quit.

In the call, she addressed Hun Sen, a family friend and senior politician in the South East Asian region, as “uncle” and appeared to dismiss a Thai military commander, reports the BBC.

“I would like to apologise for the leaked audio of my conversation with a Cambodian leader which has caused public resentment,” Paetongtarn said yesterday, as the pressure on her intensified.

Share