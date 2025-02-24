Thai Lady Arrested At Lagos Airport With Boxes Of Illicit Drugs

Share

An attempt to smuggle 43 parcels of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, weighing 46.60 kilograms into Nigeria through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos, by a 24-year-old Thai lady, Ms. Pattaphi Wimonnat, has been thwarted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said she was arrested after discovering the illicit consignment in her boxes.

The suspect who confessed to being a hired drug trafficker was arrested on Thursday, February 20, during the inward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight from Thailand via Doha, Qatar at the arrival hall, terminal 2 of the Lagos airport.

She said the drug cartel, which recruited her promised to pay her $3,000 upon successful delivery of the illicit drug consignment in Nigeria.

Another bid by a drug trafficking syndicate to ship 68 parcels of Ghanaian Loud with a total weight of 42.2kg concealed in walls of crated cartons to London, UK, through the export shed of the Lagos airport was also frustrated by NDLEA officers on Friday, February 21.

Three suspects; a freight agent and two dispatch riders were initially arrested in connection with the seizure, before the mastermind of the shipment, Samuel Bitris, was swiftly traced to his Exodus Estate, Ajah, Lagos home where he was arrested.

