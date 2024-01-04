Thabo Mbeki Alive, Well — Foundation

Former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, is well and alive, it was learnt yesterday. The Thabo Mbeki Foundation, yesterday clarified that the former South African president was alive, following reports that he was dead.

Even his Wikipedia profile page was updated to reflect the hoax. In a statement yesterday, The Thabo Mbeki Foundation said: “We urge the public to rely on official channels for accurate information about President Mbeki’s well-being and activities.”

Recall that there was a similar death report during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Also, the Foundation came out to debunk it then. Mbeki succeeded the country’s first black president, Nelson Mandela.

He served as the President of South Africa from 1999 to 2008. He is respected for his intellectual approach to governance, and his contributions to post-Apartheid South Africa.