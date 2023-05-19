TGI Underscores Value Of Terra Seasoning Cubes On Foods

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, makers of terra seasoning cube, has reiterated that the seasoning cube is gaining momentum since its debut in the Nigerian market for its superior quality and unique taste, with its combination of natural ingredients, exciting flavours, and versatility. TGI’s Group Executive Director, Deepanjan Roy, disclosed this in Lagos recently.

He said that the company was poised to turnaround the country’s seasoning cube market by not only doing to add taste and aroma to Nigerian variety of meals, but also, create a delicious flavour pro- file to dishes making them a staple in any kitchen. According to Roy, when it comes to cooking, seasoning cubes are a real delight, they are an integral part of any cuisine, adding that amongst the array of seasoning cubes in the market, very few have stood apart like terra seasoning cube.

The TGI boss explained that the success of the products was as a result of the company’s resolve to put the interests of its consumers first by seeking ways to continually excite them with products that add value to their lives. “At TGI Group, we understand the importance of superior value to our customers. That is why we have continued to invest in research and innovation to create a seasoning cube that stands out with a distinctive taste, flavour and aroma like Terra Seasoning Cubes,” he said.

Also speaking in a similar vein, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, said that the company would continue to maintain the standards that have positioned terra seasoning cubes as the fastest-growing seasoning in the Nigerian market. “I would say quality and value are, primarily, the essential components for success with consumers. Our range of terra seasoning cubes resonates with our consumers because of both the quality and consistency it delivers and the value it adds to everyday cooking,” he stated.

According to him, “it is the perfect seasoning to elevate the taste of your dishes and trans- form your meal into a delicious and flavourful masterpiece. “Terra Seasoning Cubes commitment to quality and taste has earned it a loyal customer base in Nigeria. “Most caterers and home- makers have committed to using terra seasoning cubes due to its unique blend of spices and herbs that allows them to create delicious and flavourful dishes.