TGI harps on rural inclusion for socio-economic growth, stability

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group has emphasised the importance of rural inclusion as a key driver for Nigeria’s socio-economic growth and national security.

Speaking at the recent 30 the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, themed “Rural Economy: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly,” emphasised that rural inclusion is essential for Nigeria’s development

Speaking at the event, Farouk Gumel, Vice Chairman of TGI Group, noted that most of our resources, whether it’s oil and gas, agriculture, or solid minerals, are concentrated in rural areas.

He called for stronger collaboration between urban decision-makers and rural entrepreneurs to foster sustainable business growth.

“We must ensure urban consumption, processing, and financing align with rural production to unlock the full potential of these areas.”

“We have both the serving and former heads of our security and intelligence agencies sitting in the same room, talking about how some of the progress they have made in bringing peace and stability in rural Nigeria, highlighting how inclusive community engagements contributed to that peace. And now to sustain that peace, more engagement needs to happen”, Gumel reiterated.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning and former Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu while addressing Nigeria’s economy stressed the vast potential locked within Nigeria’s rural areas. Bagudu said, “Inclusive development is crucial to unlocking wealth in agriculture, minerals, and energy sectors. In my experience as governor, I witnessed how transformative programmes, like boosting farmers’ yields from less than one ton per hectare to over four tons, can lift people out of poverty.” He emphasized that strategic investments in rural development are key to unlocking Nigeria’s full economic potential.

He noted that an agricultural survey revealed that approximately 40.9 million households are engaged in agriculture. This means that if they receive government empowerment, it would lead to a significant boost in national and economic growth.

Speaking on the security impact of inclusion on national growth, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, highlighted that, as part of efforts to enhance citizens’ cooperation and grassroots inclusion, the military is adopting a “non-kinetic approach by supporting communities with hospitals, roads, and schools, allowing them to feel a sense of belonging in society. By doing so, they are more likely to provide intelligence and assist in the fight against insurgency.”

He emphasized the importance of improving grassroots inclusion, stating that, “when people feel included, they are more likely to contribute to national security. Inclusion fosters trust and cooperation.”

Adding to the discussion on rural development, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President/Chairman, Human Capital Development Core Working Group, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, shared insights into the government’s efforts in developing the rural areas.

He added that the government has committed significant resources to improving social services in rural areas, focusing on healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

