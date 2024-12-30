TGI Group Champions Private Sector Solutions To Internal Displacement

Share

TGI Group, a conglomerate in Nigeria, played a pivotal role at the recently concluded 2024 Africa Roundtable on Private Sector Solutions to Internal Displacement, held in Lagos.

Organized by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in collaboration with the Nigerian government, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the event brought together stakeholders to address the rising challenge of internal displacement across Africa.

During the event, Farouk Gumel, Vice Chairman of TGI Group, emphasized the transformative power of private sector intervention in displacement crises.

He said, “Inclusion is the backbone of sustainable development. The private sector must play a proactive role in ensuring self-reliance and dignity for internally displaced persons.

