TGI advocates for stronger technical, vocational training at 11th GNBF

At the recent 11th German-Nigerian Business Forum (GNBF) in Lagos, discussions centred on boosting Nigeria’s economy through vocational education and public-private partnerships.

In his keynote speech, Group Executive Director of TGI Group, Dr. Remi Oni, highlighted the importance of technical and vocational education and training for Nigeria’s industrial growth.

“Germany’s economic miracle, South Korea’s industrial boom, and Japan’s rapid growth can all be traced back to a strong emphasis on technical and vocational education”, Oni said. “These countries have consistently invested in developing a skilled workforce, which has been the bedrock of their economic achievements. It is this workforce that continues to create, innovate, and maintain critical infrastructure that fuels sustainable growth”.

Dr Oni said that while Nigeria has improved its infrastructure, a shortage of skilled professionals remains challenging. “Hospitals, railways, and factories need capable technicians and specialists to keep things running and expanding,” he said.

In a later panel discussion on vocational education and digital skills, TGI Group’s Head of Corporate Communication, Rafiat Gawat disclosed that aligning skills programmes with industry needs is key to creating a more robust workforce and encouraging breaking down the stigma around polytechnic education.

“We need to stop making polytechnic education or skills acquisition seem like a lesser choice. It should be valued alongside degree education. When students graduate with hands-on experience, they are better equipped for the job market”.

The event emphasised the growing economic cooperation between the two nations, with over 90 German companies operating in Nigeria.

