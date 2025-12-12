TGF Seeks Creation Of Internal Security, Public Safety Ministry

A civic organisation dedicated to promoting progressive governance through advocacy, policy research, civic education and grassroots mobilisation, Transformative Governance Forum (TGF), has called on President Bola Tinubu, to institute legislative and administrative steps towards the establishment of a Ministry of Internal Security and Public Safety.

This, the group want the government to consider as part of a sweeping overhaul of Nigeria’s internal security framework. The recommendation is contained in the Forum’s maiden policy advisory, Issue 1, Volume 1 (2025), addressed to the president.

In the document, TGF warned that Nigeria’s current internal security structure is weakened by fragmentation, overlapping mandates and inter-agency rivalry, creating loopholes exploited by terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and organised criminal groups.

To address these challenges, TGF proposed the consolidation of key agencies, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), under a single ministry.