TG Omori To Make Huge Comeback After Failed Kidney Transplant

Famous Nigerian music director and cinematographer, ThankGod Omori Smith, professionally known as TG Omori or Boy Director, has made a comeback after a failed kidney transplant.

New Telegraph recalls that the music director in August 2024, underwent an unsuccessful kidney transplant at St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos after his only brother donated his kidney to him.

Addressing his followers from his hospital bed, TG Omori announced that he would make a comeback in 2025.

The music director took to his X page on Tuesday to announce his return, sharing a photo of himself on a music video set holding his camera.

He wrote, “Ok, let’s see if I can still rock this b***h”.

