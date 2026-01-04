Popular Nigerian music video director, TG Omori, has opened up about his ongoing struggle with kidney-related health issues, shedding light on the emotional and physical toll it has wetaken on his life.

Speaking in a candid post shared on Saturday, the celebrated creative described living with kidney problems as an extremely difficult experience, noting that it is one of the hardest challenges anyone could face.

According to him, the condition has tested his strength in ways he never imagined, adding that it is not something he would wish on even his worst enemy.

TG Omori’s remarks have sparked conversations online, with many fans and colleagues expressing sympathy and offering words of encouragement.

The Director, known for his groundbreaking visuals and influence in the Nigerian music industry, has continued to receive widespread support as he navigates his health journey.

His openness has also helped draw attention to the realities of serious health struggles, reminding the public of the importance of empathy, support, and awareness around medical challenges.