TG Omori Returns To Set Months After Failed Kidney Transplant

ThankGod ‘TG’ Omori Jesam, the Nigerian music video director, has returned to work a few months after a failed kidney transplant. In a post via his X page on Tuesday, Omori shared a photo of himself on a music video set while holding his camera.

He accompanied the post with a caption: “Ok, let’s see if I can still rock this b***h”. Fans and celebrities flooded the comment section, expressing joy at seeing the director back on his feet. In August 2024, the cinematographer revealed that he had a kidney transplant at St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos.

The 29-year-old said his only brother donated his kidney for the transplant. Omori, who has been battling kidney issues for one year, said he went into the theatre three times for a transplant which was not successful.

The music video director also called for prayers from Nigerians. Omori later revealed that he was recovering and determined to overcome his health challenges. He also assured fans that he will make a comeback in 2025.

Born in Cross-River state, Omori grew up in the Agungi area of Lagos state. He started his career at age 20 after graduating from PEFTI Film Institute. He has won numerous awards for his craft.

