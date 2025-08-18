TG Omori Laments High Cost Of Dialysis In Nigeria

Nigerian music video director and cinematographer, ThankGod Omori Jesam, better known as TG Omori, has lamented the high cost of dialysis in Nigeria, describing it as a hopeless situation for the common man.

Taking to his verified X handle on Sunday, Omori expresses his sorrow over how a single dialysis session costs over ₦100,000, with some patients requiring at least three sessions weekly.

He, however, compared this to the national minimum wage of ₦70,000, questioning how ordinary Nigerians could ever afford such life-saving care.

“Dialysis is about 100k plus per session, sometimes you need 3 sessions in a week, minimum wage is 70k. Knowing this fact brought me tears in the hospital cause no hope for the common man.”

The 30-year-old’s post sparked debate online, with many Nigerians disturbed about the situation of the country’s healthcare system, and others comparing Nigeria to other countries.

READ ALSO:

C hurch Advised Me To Pursue Filmmaking – TG Omori

TG Omori Returns To Set Months After Failed Kidney Transplant

TG Omori To Make Huge Comeback After Failed Kidney Transplant See some reactions below: “In Türkiye is free for citizens, I saw a man who has been on dialysis for decades and still looks healthy….Nigerians keep selling their votes for 5k every 4-year election cycle, while churches keep selling faith every Sunday, but the reality is our Healthcare system is nothing to write home about. Dialysis machines are not expensive .” “Your President has been thoughtful about it. That’s why 80% dialysis subsidies are implemented.” “This is where the phrase “bigman big sickness; poor man small sickness” comes from. Before a poor man gets to the level of needing dialysis, they would’ve already died. Very sad reality of not being rich in Nigeria.” “The reason I fight for good governance is me seeing that you can actually get this for free in the country I live in. A young Nigerian guy was doing this for almost 4years until he had his kidney replaced, and all this was done for free, like he did not pay a dime. If that young man were living in Nigeria, he would have been gone and buried.” “In 2017, I was planning to write exams to start my residency in Nigeria. A friend asked me ‘Even as a doctor, if you or any of your family members have kidney failure or cancer, can you get treatment without begging?’ That’s when I decided to japa.”