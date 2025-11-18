TFN Deepens Collaboration On Quality Education Delivery

A non-governmental and non-profit education-driven organisation, under the aegis of Teach For Nigeria (TFN), has inducted 502 Fellows and 93 School Leaders into its Fellowship programme. The major milestone described as a moment of transition, growth, and renewed energy at Teach For Nigeria, is part of the successful conclusion of the 2025 Pre-Service Training Institute (PSTI).

This is as the Chief Executive Officer, Molade Adeniyi, noted that TFN has deepened critical government partnerships through strategic visits to Ogun State SUBEB and TESCOM, as part of moves in ensuring strong support systems for the organisation’s cohort.

The visit ahead of the placement of the 2025 Fellows, which was undertaken by the CEO alongside members of the TFN team, focused on deepening collaboration with key education stakeholders and ensuring that the well-being, safety, and overall support of the incoming Fellows remain a top priority.

Under the partnerships, she noted further that deliberations centered on placement logistics to conversations around sustaining quality learning environments, and underscored a shared commitment: to provide every child in Ogun State with access to excellent education. “Strong partnerships like these are the backbone of our mission, reminding us that systemic change in education is only possible when schools, government, and communities work together,” she added.

According to her, on the continental stage, TFN proudly represented Nigeria at AL4ED 2025 in South Africa, contributing to dynamic conversations on advancing quality education across Africa. “Back home, we hosted an insightful session with Pratham International on Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL), strengthening our commitment to foundational literacy and numeracy,” she stated.

The Pre-Service Training Institute (PSTI) 2025, which was tagged “a new chapter begins,” according to the CEO, was also concluded with a powerful transition from virtual learning to three intensive weeks at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).