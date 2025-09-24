TFA, US Families Empower African Children Through Financial Adoption Programme

These are happy times for some Nigerian families following the financial adoption of their children by US families through a programme put together by Tilova For Africa (TFA), a nongovernmental, non-profit and advocacy organization.

Amanda Adams, a mother of two beautiful daughters, Riley and Sophia, with her partner, Kenneth, had always wanted to help raise a child in Africa by providing financial support to the parents. The family from Massachusetts, USA, has been searching in vain for years for a reliable means to have their dream of lending a helping hand to an African child come true.

This was until until they discovered Tilova For Africa’s financial adoption programme (FAP). Tilova For Africa (TFA) is a non-governmental, non-profit and advocacy organization based in the USA. The TFA’s FAP has now made it possible for Amanda and her family to financially adopt Treasure Effiong, a seven-year-old child from Nigeria, and provide the parents the financial assistance needed to provide basic needs for young beautiful Treasure.

Amanda remarked on her facebook page: “Since I was a teenager, making a change in any kid’s life has always been a dream to me: To one day be the reason for his or her success would mean the world to me.