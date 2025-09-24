New Telegraph

September 24, 2025
TFA, US Families Empower African Children Through Financial Adoption Programme

These are happy times for some Nigerian families following the financial adoption of their children by US families through a programme put together by Tilova For Africa (TFA), a nongovernmental, non-profit and advocacy organization.

Amanda Adams, a mother of two beautiful daughters, Riley and Sophia, with her partner, Kenneth, had always wanted to help raise a child in Africa by providing financial support to the parents. The family from Massachusetts, USA, has been searching in vain for years for a reliable means to have their dream of lending a helping hand to an African child come true.

This was until until they discovered Tilova For Africa’s financial adoption programme (FAP). Tilova For Africa (TFA) is a non-governmental, non-profit and advocacy organization based in the USA. The TFA’s FAP has now made it possible for Amanda and her family to financially adopt Treasure Effiong, a seven-year-old child from Nigeria, and provide the parents the financial assistance needed to provide basic needs for young beautiful Treasure.

Amanda remarked on her facebook page: “Since I was a teenager, making a change in any kid’s life has always been a dream to me: To one day be the reason for his or her success would mean the world to me.

