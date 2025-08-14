TFA Tasks Govt On Alarming Rate Of Out-Of-School Children

A non-governmental, non-profit and advocacy organization based in the United States, Tilova For Africa (TFA), has decried the increasing number of out-ofschool children in Nigeria, urging government to act swiftly to arrest the ugly situation.

While primary education is officially free and compulsory, in the country many children, especially in the northern region, are not attending school, for various reasons. It also condemned government’s preference for vanity projects, instead of concentrating on the wellbeing of the ordinary people.

Tilova For Africa said the figure is approaching 20 million, thus positioning Nigeria as the country with the highest number of out-of-school children in the world. This includes children who have never attended school, those who have dropped out, and those not enrolled at the appropriate age. In a statement by the cofounder of TFA, Mr Martin Nwabueze, a Nigerian-born pharmacist, the group described the figure as alarming, stressing that Nigerian children deserve a better deal.