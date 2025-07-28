TFA Raises Alarm Over Surge In Child Malnutrition In Nigeria

A non-governmental charity organisation with headquarters in New Hampshire, USA, Tilova For Africa (TFA), has expressed deep concern over the surge in child malnutrition in Nigeria.

According to the non-profit organisation, child malnutrition in Nigeria is a big issue, resulting in stunting, wasting, and underweight among children under five.

Tilova For Africa noted that a recent report revealed that one in three Nigerian children contend with the challenge of extreme child food poverty, with the consequence of easy susceptibility to malnutrition.

The group identified the dire living conditions of many families, inflation, inadequate access to healthcare and insecurity, making some farmers to shun agricultural activities, as some of the factors, behind the dangerous development.

Maintaining that many families are enduring misery, TFA therefore called for increased collaboration and intervention of local and international partners to curb the surge.

A statement by the co-founder of TFA, Mr Martin Nwabueze, stated: “There is an unprecedented and, definitely unacceptable increase in severe acute malnutrition (SAM) admissions in country.

A particular state records over 400 per day in admissions and the situation could worsen. It is an overwhelming situation, which should not be allowed to continue.

“It is estimated that about eight million babies are born annually in Nigeria, which is, without doubt, one of the highest birth rates in the world. Unfortunately, many of these innocent children start suffering from the very moment they are born.

This is because they are born into families battling with multi-dimensional poverty. This is sad and concerted efforts should be employed to change the narrative.

“To be sure, Nigeria’s future is in danger if it continues to endanger the life of its children because it is the children of today that will pilot the affairs of the country tomorrow.

“A recent report stated that 40 percent of Nigerian children under five are stunted. It added that it is a condition that permanently affects brain development and learning capacity. So, something must be done as a matter of urgency.

“Sustained herdsmen attacks, over the years, have displaced millions of residents and snatched livelihoods from families.

Many of the victims are living in internally displaced persons camps and they are bearing children there and such children are bearing the brunt.

“A state commissioner for humanitarian affairs and disaster management in North Central recently disclosed that in IDPs camps and host communities are 33,000 malnourished children.

“He added that these children have been living in very horrible conditions, some with their parents, others unaccompanied, having lost both parents to the attacks.

In those camps, a meal is luxury while something that looks like it comes only once in a month when the state government embarks on the monthly food distribution to IDPs or when good spirited individuals and organizations come visiting.

“This is not an exception. There are millions of Nigerian children living in such dire situations.

Child malnutrition surge in Kebbi: Over 400 daily admissions – MSF

According to Doctors Without Borders, at least 652 children have died from malnutrition in Katsina State in the first six months of this year.

A UNICEF report stated that “Nigeria has the second highest burden of stunted children in the world, with a national prevalence rate of 32 percent of children under five.

An estimated 2 million children in Nigeria suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), but only two out of every 10 children affected is currently reached with treatment.”