TFA Decries High Rate Of Maternal, Child Mortality In Nigeria

A non-governmental, non-profit and advocacy organisation based in the United States (US), Tilova For Africa (TFA), has decried the grim statistics regarding maternal and child mortality in Nigeria, lamenting that the country accounts for one of the highest maternal and child mortality rates in the world.

Disclosing that a National Demographic and Health Survey estimated that for every 100,000 live births, hundreds of mothers die, often from preventable causes, the group regretted that Nigeria has one of the world’s highest maternal mortality rates, where about one in 100 mothers die from pregnancyrelated causes, and nearly 30% of global maternal deaths occur in the country.

Key causes include severe postpartum hemorrhage, sepsis, and unsafe abortions. The factors contributing to this crisis, the group stated, are a poor healthcare system, lack of access to well-equipped facilities, upfront payment requirements, and inadequate prenatal care, especially in conflict-affected regions like the Northeast.

Other causes of death include complications from childbirth, infections, and hemorrhage, which are exacerbated by delays in identifying emergencies, reaching facilities, and receiving adequate care.

A statement by the co-founder of TFA, Mr Martin Nwabueze, stated: “The other day, the death of a 32-yearold pregnant woman, Mrs Ndiana Sunday Amos, and her newborn at the Ikot Ekpene General Hospital sparked outrage in Akwa Ibom State, prompting both the House of Assembly and Governor Umo Eno to launch separate investigations into alleged medical negligence.

“The tragedy drew widespread fury after a video posted online by deceased’s sister showed her writhing in labour without adequate medical attention. The video quickly went viral, fuelling calls for accountability across the state. “There are several other such cases across the country but because they are not reported no one is talking about them.