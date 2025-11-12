TFA Charges Govt To Bolster Morale Of Security Personnel

Tilova For Africa (TFA), a non-profit and advocacy organisation, has charged the governments at all levels to improve the welfare package of security personnel to bolster their morale and enhance security in the country.

The group, which is based in the United States, stated that there is an urgent need to improve safety and support law enforcement because of the activities of terrorists, bandits and other criminals across the country.

According to the group, the government should bolster the morale of security personnel through continued support, provision of essential equipment, improved welfare, and public recognition.

A statement by the co-founder of TFA, Mr Martin Nwabueze, stated: “Nigeria, to a large extent, is not safe. People are being killed, maimed or kidnapped daily. Human rights are being violently violated.

So, the government should intensify efforts to protect citizens from all harms and dangers, particularly as the year is ending and desperation for money is on the rise.

“Government should provide sophisticated equipment, brand new operational vehicles, motorcycles, and houses to the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to enhance operational capacity.

The government should provide new housing units with modern amenities such as sewage systems, streetlights, and parking spaces so that they can live like human beings.

“As security personnel get what is due to them on time, it should be extended to their family at home while they serve their fatherland. Many of them are living in squalid quarters and which cannot encourage peak performance.

“Government should be committed to the welfare of our security personnel, policemen and women who are serving the nation, safeguarding lives and property.

“There is a need for collaboration among security stakeholders, and boosting the morale of troops and police officers is a necessary action to restore peace in conflict areas.”

“Governors should visit police colleges to assess the poor infrastructure and well-being of trainees and instructors, demonstrating a shared dedication to enhancing the quality of policing through better conditions and motivation. Otherwise, the new recruits may join the system with anger and frustration.”