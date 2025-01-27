TF Elects Chairperson

Share

The Nigerian women wing of the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) has elected the Vice President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Funmi Fasan as the chairperson of its women wing.

The election was held during the seventh Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the wing. Other elected officials are Omolabake Adelakun, vice chairperson for road transport and Safiya Araya, vice chairperson for air transport.

Other key positions were filled by Amos Chidiebele as secretary; Rukayat Shuaibu, assistant secretary; Ayegba Sarah as treasurer; Ogochukwu Ibegbunam, financial secretary; Modupe Odunmuyiwa, auditor and Onyeka Anthonia, welfare officer.

Trustees for the wing are Okezie ljeoma and Uguru Fidelia Uwaoma. The public relations officer role would be shared by Oloyede Olaide and Popoola Temitope, while Igbokwe Tochi will serve as ex-officio. The new executives would lead the organisation for the next four years.

