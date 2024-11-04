Textiles: Nigeria Loses $30bn To Structural Deficiency, Importation

Share

The Federal Government has revealed that the neglect of the textile industry has cost the country more than $30 billion spending in importation of textile raw materials.

Specifically, the government regrets that the amount of money would have remained in the country to help enhance foreign exchange (FX) liquidity. Besides, data provided by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had revealed that the country moved from 200 textile factories to 20 and from over 500,000 workers to 20,000 workers.

The NBS report linked high imported textile raw materials, influx of cheaper textile products from Asia, particularly China, smuggling, importation of substandard fabrics, lack of reliable power supply and poor infrastructure, poor agricultural practices and competition as reasons for the downturn in the country’s textile industry.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Agribusiness & Productivity and Housing, Dr. Kingsley Uzoma, who made this known in an interview, said that President Bola Tinubu was really keen on revitalising the nation’s economy by diversifying revenue base, foreign exchange (FX) base, and aggressively improving the country’s non-oil sector, like cotton, cocoa, cashew, rubber, all the primary export in order to reactivate, rejuvenate and catalyse economic growth.

To kickstart the revival of the country’s textile industry, Dr. Uzoma explained that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, had hosted a number of stakeholders in the textile industry, including the governors of Lagos and Imo states respectively, at the Presidential Villa on how best to go about revamping of the country’s textile industry, which is ultimately begging for Presidential attention.

The SSA to the President said: “Cotton was a major employer of labour and a major contributor to our GDP before we miscalculated.

“Prior to the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), cotton, I will use northern Nigeria as an example, they had 1.2 million cotton farmers.

We had 700,000 Nigerians employed directly and indirectly in the textile and garment industry and we are feeding the Nigerian markets and the sub-regional markets in Benin.

“The rest of them that used to come to Nigeria, we used to hear from Aba, that people come from Gabon, from Equatorial Guinea, from different countries in Africa to purchase garments and also from Kano.

“That is why we have the major garment markets in Kano, Kanchinfara and the rest of them. That was why they were established. They weren’t established today. They were established to serve the Nigerian markets and also the sub-regional markets.”

